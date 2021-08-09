Argus Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $220.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price raised by Argus from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.23.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.11. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.