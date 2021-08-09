Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Arconic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Arconic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $33.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.06. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

