ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 215,409 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. 2,432,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

