Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of ABR opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

