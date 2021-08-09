Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,392 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQST. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.57. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

AQST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

