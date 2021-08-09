AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 84,379 Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,379 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

CATB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB).

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.