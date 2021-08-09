AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 12,605 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth $211,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zynex by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zynex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zynex by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.89 on Monday. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

