AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 61.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genprex were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genprex stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32. Genprex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.71.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

