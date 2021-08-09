AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iBio worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iBio by 14.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iBio by 52.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iBio by 133.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBio by 19.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iBio alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45. iBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 895.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.