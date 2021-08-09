AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have bought 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

