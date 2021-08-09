AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ducommun by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ducommun by 92.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

NYSE:DCO opened at $53.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.62. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.