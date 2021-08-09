AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,596 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

