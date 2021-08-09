Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $10.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

APTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTO stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.