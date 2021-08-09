Aptiv PLC to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

APTV stock opened at $163.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 428.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $79,548,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

