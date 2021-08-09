Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,645,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ICAP upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.65 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

