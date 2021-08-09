Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 2nd Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

