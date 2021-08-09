Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report $550.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.98 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $501.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $61.64 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

