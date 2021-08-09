Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on APEN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 207.27% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $1,739,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $82,000. CPMG Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% in the first quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

