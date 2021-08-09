APi Group (APG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. APi Group has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.