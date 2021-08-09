APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in APA were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 70.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

