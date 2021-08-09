Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IMAX (IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2021 – IMAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – IMAX was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/28/2021 – IMAX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $15.38 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,144,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

