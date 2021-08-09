Analysts Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Price Target at GBX 1,677.44

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PRU traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,423 ($18.59). 1,896,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,412.12. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The stock has a market cap of £37.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,412.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

