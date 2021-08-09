Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $45.38

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE MAXR opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.03. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

