Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target at $45.27

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -213.59. Jamf has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $81.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

