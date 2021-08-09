Analysts Set Expectations for Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSU. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.63.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$48.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$112.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.79. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$19.11 and a 12-month high of C$48.98.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

