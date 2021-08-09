Analysts Set Expectations for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

CPSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $499.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

