Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Amyris (AMRS)

8/6/2021 – Amyris had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Amyris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

8/6/2021 – Amyris had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Amyris had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 44.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 42.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $373,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

