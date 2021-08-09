Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tutor Perini Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $737.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

