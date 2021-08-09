Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.97 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $30.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $131.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,348. The firm has a market cap of $376.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.76. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.