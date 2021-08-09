Analysts Expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owlet.

Get Owlet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OWLT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE OWLT opened at $9.50 on Monday. Owlet has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.