Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $869.06 Million

Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post sales of $869.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $867.00 million to $871.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,682,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares during the period.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

