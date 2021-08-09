Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 152,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,302. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

