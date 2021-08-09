Analysts Expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report $10.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.11 million to $10.80 million. iCAD reported sales of $7.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year sales of $40.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $58.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 24.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,081,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $8,237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,889,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,380,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a market cap of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.14.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

