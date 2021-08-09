Analysts Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DMAC shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of DMAC opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

