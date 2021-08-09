Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report $23.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $93.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $100.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $207.76 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.92. 6,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.