Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce $724.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.00 million to $727.97 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $351,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,721 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.