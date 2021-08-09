Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.75 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. CarMax reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

Shares of KMX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,615. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.