Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. Steven Madden reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,157,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,900,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after buying an additional 130,809 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

