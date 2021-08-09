Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $2.52 EPS

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Owens Corning posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of OC opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.22. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Owens Corning by 41.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

