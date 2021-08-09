Analysts Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Jr. Majoros sold 432,989 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $15,626,573.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,194,415. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,159. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.