AmonD Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $2,790.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00146088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.17 or 1.00186428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00779130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

