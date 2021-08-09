Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.850 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 31,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,465. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

