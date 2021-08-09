Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s 5th Largest Position

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $227.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.72. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

