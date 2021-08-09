AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Raised to “Hold” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

NYSE AME opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in AMETEK by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,778,000 after purchasing an additional 141,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

