Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

