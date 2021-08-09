Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 7,468 Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PSF opened at $31.71 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.