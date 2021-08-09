Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,585.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,135.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

