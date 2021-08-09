Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 381,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 210,482 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,028,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRO opened at $44.70 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

