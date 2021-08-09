Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 59,011 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 41,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

