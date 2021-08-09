American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

APEI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. 45,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,069. The stock has a market cap of $541.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.64.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

